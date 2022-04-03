Ever since Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar has stepped into the shoes of Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the show has only witnessed an upward trend. Time and again, there’s a sequence that is leaving fans in awe or debating about. The latest one is a c*ndom scene that has left the viewers in splits. Scroll below for all the details.

In the latest episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the characters are seen having a tough time suffering from Bhang hangover following the Holi celebrations. Priya, played by Disha is one of them as well. Owing to the same, Ram (Nakuul) does something sweet as he orders headache medicine for her.

However, things go upside down when the parcel arrives and there’s a pack of c*ndom inside of it. Disha Parmar (Priya) could be seen in extreme confusion thinking why Nakuul Mehta (Ram) would do such a thing. She thinks he’s been trying to solve their issues by getting them closer this way. Adding to the confusion, Ram closes the curtains and admits that he indeed ordered the parcel.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 couple could be seen getting into an argument until they realize it was all confusion. The funny banter between Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta leaves fans in splits as they share funny reactions on Twitter.

A user wrote, “Haaye tauba, I’m gonna get fired at work for rolling on the floor laughing.”

Another commented, “I can’t stop laughing looking at this especially at our confidence ki dukaan Mr Ram kapoor @NakuulMehta &@disha11parmar how did you manage to say this without cracking up ? A big thank you for this much needed laughter riot.”

“Had me in splits….omg goofup! Sara di aap Priya se baat kar hi lo is bare me..pakadne se kuchh nahi hota..hahahha,” read another comment.

“This was hilarious,” another wrote.

Well, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 makers surely know to grab eyeballs via their fun sequences!

