Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are undoubtedly some of the most followed celebrity couples at the moment. They rose to fame after Bigg Boss 14 and have also left a considerable mark in their respective industries through their individual work over the years. The married couple was recently spotted posing for the paps in the city and the video has now sparked pregnancy rumours amongst the fans.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Rahul confessed his love for Disha on national television through the reality show Bigg Boss. He even wore a special hand-made T-shirt on the show, popping the question ‘will you marry me’ with the help of his friends in the house, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. Rahul and Disha tied the knot in July last year and clips from their wedding were all over social media at that time.

Advertisement

In a recent paparazzi video, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya were seen having a quick chat with the paparazzi while posing for the cameras. They can be heard asking a photographer if he is hurt while implying that he is not telling them the truth.

In the clip, Disha Parmar was seen dressed in an oversized orange shirt and a pair of light blue denim which was topped with contrasting white earrings. She tied her hair up in a tight bun and opted for flat sliders in footwear. Rahul Vaidya, on the other hand, opted for a black shirt and a ruffled hair look.

The video has almost convinced a few fans that she has a baby bump which is barely visible due to the loose clothing. Here’s a look at what netizens are saying.

“Is she pregnant 🤔”, a netizen wrote

“I think she is pregnant”, another comment said

Talking about the alleged pregnancy glow on Disha Parmar’s face, another comment said, “Woww chamak h ❤️🔥🔥”

A fan also mentioned their ship-name ‘Dishul’ and wrote, “BABY DISHUL COMING SOOON? 😍😍😍♥️♥️♥️🤰🤰🤰”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on television.

Must Read: Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Legal War Continues; Actor Sues Ex-Wife Over Trying To Sell Her Shares In Their French Winery

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube