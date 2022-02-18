Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie used to be one of the most followed couples of Hollywood before they decided to split up a few years back. Angelina filed for a divorce in the year 2016, ending their 12-year long relationship, which was then followed by a lengthy custody battle. According to a recent report, Brad has now moved to the court yet again over the stakes of a French winery which the ex-couple jointly bought in 2008.

For the unversed, Jolie had previously accused Pitt of domestic violence stating that he had hit their son Maddox while they were travelling together on a private jet. The Maleficent actor had been fighting for full custody of their six kids ever since she filed the divorce papers and she eventually won the case, giving only visitation rights to her ex-husband. Several accusations were made against Brad highlighting his anger issues and excessive alcohol consumption amongst others.

According to a recent report by The Blast, Brad Pitt has moved to the court yet again, against a deal that was supposed to happen between Angelina Jolie and a Luxembourg-based third party. The lawsuit states that Angelina tried to sell off her stakes in a French winery, jointly owned by her and Pitt, without taking consent from her ex-husband.

According to the claims made by Brad Pitt in the legal lawsuit, “she sold her interest with the knowledge that the new owners would seek to control the business and undermine his own investment in the company that he helped develop.”. He was also of the stance that the deal “deprives him of the right to use the residence as his private home and also robs him of the ability to oversee the company that he helped create.”

Brad Pitt has now requested that the deal must be made null and void and he will also probably sue Angelina for an unspecified amount. Some reports, however, state that Brad had almost said yes to the deal but was yet to give the final nod.

