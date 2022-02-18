Sci-fi horror drama series Stranger Things has been renewed for its fifth and final season, reports Variety.

Advertisement

The premiere date of the much-delayed fourth season of the series (which premieres after more than two-and-half years of the third season) was also revealed on Thursday.

Advertisement

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer notified fans through a letter that said Stranger Things 4 would be split into two parts, with the first to debut May 27 and the second to launch July 1.