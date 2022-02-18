TV actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are some of the most-loved couples of tinsel town. After making sending major friendship goals, the duo accepted their feelings during their stint in Bigg Boss. After Jasmin entered the 14th season as a contestant, his then-best friend Aly Goni appeared on the show a wild card contestant and they confessed their feelings for each other.

From past few days, reports of Jasmin and Aly’s break-up have been doing the round. While the couple has neither confirmed nor denied it, but rather chose an adorable way to quash them. Earlier reports suggested that all is not well between the two. The couple has apparently called it quits. Reportedly, Jasmin’s parents were not quite happy with their relationship which could be one of the reasons for them to part way.

Jasmin Bhasin recently posted acute photo of herself. The actress looked cute as a button in a comfortably casual pink pullover and lower. Jasmin is seen holding a phone near her ear. Captioning the snap, she wrote, “What is your mobile number.” Being a doting boyfriend, Aly Goni dropped a comment and wrote, “Let me take you to the sky.”

Earlier spilling the beans on their marriage plans, India TV had quoted Aly Goni saying, “I don’t know yet about marriage plans, but once I am out of the house I will have a better understanding. Of course, Jasmin and I have been close, best friends, but being friends and in a relationship are two different things. So, here I would go by Rubina’s advice. She told me experience dating first, then the engagement phase and then marriage.”

However, Jasmin had told IANS, “It is all about this beautiful feeling that there was, this realisation that it means more than friendship. When I got evicted it became such an emotional moment for us. That whole thing was very heart-touching for me and also something that is every girl’s dream — to be loved like this. It is a beautiful thing that both of us feel — feeling in love is a beautiful feeling.”

