Every year, Khatron Ke Khiladi grabs eyeballs over its probable list of contestants. We saw Bigg Boss 14 fame Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya participate in Rohit Shetty hosted show last year. But it was winner Rubina Dilaik who had to reject the stunt-based show because she had already signed Shakti. Is she coming in Season 12? Certainly not. Scroll below for details!

There have been rumours around multiple contestants being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Dipika Kakar, Simba Nagpal are amongst other stars who are reportedly in talks with the makers.

But as far as Rubina Dilaik is concerned, the actress is not doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Quashing the reports, the Shakti actress told India Forums, “I am not doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. It’s just a rumour just like I was doing Naagin.”

For the unversed, previously there were rumours that Rubina Dilaik is the new face of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. However, later it was revealed that Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash was signed up for the show. Mahekk Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia, Simba Nagpal and others later joined the bandwagon.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 gave newfound fame to Rubina. The actress made her comeback on Shakti – Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Apart from that, the actress has been treating fans with a lot of music videos. She also contracted Covid amid the pandemic and struggled with fluctuation of her weight as an after-effect of it.

Rubina Dilaik will be next seen in Bollywood debut Ardh. The film also stars Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav.

