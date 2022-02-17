Soma Rathod has become quite a popular face on Indian television, thanks to her quirky roles. She’s mostly known for her role as Amma in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Fans love her for being a sport and making them laugh at expense of her body.

For the unversed, she plays the mother of Manmohan Tiwari (played by Rohitashv Gour) in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. In the show, we have seen glimpses of her amazing dance skills, and her comic timing needs no introduction. Recently, she opened up about carrying a bit more weight on her body and how much does it affect her.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Soma Rathod said, “I am mid-weight, neither slim nor fat, due to which I faced a lot of rejection hearing ‘aap thodi moti hoti to aapko kaam mil jata’. So, kha-pee kar weight badha liye and it clicked for me. I have no desire to look very beautiful and hot! I am 41 but I have played mother to people (Rohitashv Gour, who is 55) who are much older than me. In fact, I am happy playing a mother and that’s how I have pitched myself as an actor.”

Soma Rathod further shared that she doesn’t want to get stuck in just a comedy genre. “I want makers to experiment with me through different characters like a godmother, Thakurain, out-and-out negative role, or a very emotional character, who makes people shed tears. I am okay with the tag of a mother but there are many shades other than comedy zone! The problem is that when a character becomes too popular, sab aapko ek hi chashme se dekhne lagte hain!” the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress added.

Apart from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Soma is also know for her role in Lapataganj.

