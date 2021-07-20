Soma Rathod has made her place in the Indian television industry with her comic timing. The actress shot to fame with her stint in Lapataganj and May I Come In Madam? But it was Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, which earned her the household name of Ammaji. In a shocking revelation, the actress recently shared how she didn’t get any role when she wasn’t overweight.

A few days back, Soma‘s older picture went viral on social media and everyone was in shock to see her younger version. She looked unrecognizable, as she used to weigh much lesser and had a fit body. As a surprising revelation, the actress shared that when she was fit, she didn’t get any roles. She started getting assignments when she put on weight.

In a talk with Times Of India, Soma Rathod said, “I wasn’t very fat or very thin, I was in the mid-range when I started auditioning for roles and visiting the casting agents. Not too thin, not too fat. I wouldn’t fit any criteria and got rejected because of it. Then, one of my friends suggested that I put on more weight, at least, I will be categorized in the oversized actors’ list. After that, I gained weight and I started getting work.”

Soma Rathod looks positively on being an overweight person, as now, writers design a character keeping her in mind.

“Now, I don’t think about anything because writers keep me in their minds and write characters. A person has to be strong and confident thinking that even they have a place in this world. People demean you and make you feel that you are not meant for this world but I would say that we (overweight people) require more space and therefore, there is more space in this world for us,” the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress quoted.

