Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most successful television actresses in India. The beauty is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Rohit Shetty couldn’t stop praising the actress for performing a kick-as* stunt on the show. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when the beauty was accused of throwing tantrums on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which also starred actor Karan Patel.

Divyanka enjoys a huge fan following on social media and hence the news of her throwing tantrums went crazy viral on the internet.

Reportedly, Divyanka Tripathi got drenched while shooting a Holi sequence for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and had to wait for 3-4 hours as her co-stars reported late to work. This is what angered her and she made the entire production team wait for an hour and also refused to shoot further saying her call time was over.

A source close to TellyChakkar had revealed, “Divyanka recently gave a tough time to her crew (YHM) members while shooting for the Holi sequence.”

Later, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress denied the rumours and called them baseless. Not just that, Divyanka also asked the media to crosscheck the news before publishing such stories as it hampers the image of the actor.

Divyanka Tripathi told India Forums, “When talking about rumors in general, they don’t affect me anymore. I just shrug them off now. At times I laugh or at times I walk away with a straight face, depending on the intensity of the accusations.”

She continued and added, “Even media needs to be more sensitive. Today the competition is so high that certain media groups don’t even care to cross check and just copy paste articles. They need to remember the power that has been vested in them. Their words are mightier than swords. A wrong article might spoil someone’s career or relationship, you never know.”

Later Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress spoke to Pinkvilla regarding the same and said, “There were no such tantrums being thrown. What happens is that ‘rai ka pahad banana (making a mountain out of a molehill) humare industry mein normal hain’. A small issue is blown out of proportion. So it was one of those cases. Yes, I did say that it’s not right whatever is happening but throwing tantrum is like I am too old an actress and polished to throw tantrums. I do speak up at times, I would rather like to call a spade a spade. This is true I was sitting in a wet outfit for 3-4 hours when my shot was supposed to be taken back to back but I was only made to sit and so I did say that it is wrong. Nothing more than that. I genuinely love my show, my production and my colleagues. I don’t want any image to be maligned and respect lost because of such rumours spread by faceless sources.”

