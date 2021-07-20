Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is an iconic show and who wouldn’t want to be a part of it? We have recently seen Sunayana Fozdar and Aradhana Sharma associating with the show, and how their fan following boosted overnight. Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav was offered Jethalal and here’s why he turned down the role.

Advertisement

As most know, Rajpal has always managed to tickle our funny bones. With his characters in movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chup Chup Ke, we’re all well aware that he’s a Guru of comedy. But when it comes to Jethalal, the actor has no regrets about rejecting the much-celebrated character.

Advertisement

When asked if he regrets his decision of rejecting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on the Siddharth Kannan show, Rajpal Yadav answered, “Nahi, nahi. Jethalal ka character ki pehchaan ek achche adakaar, ek achche kalakaar ke haathon hui aur main har kirdaar ko kisi kalakaar ka kirdaar maanta hoon (No, no. The character of Jethalal is identified with a very fine actor, and I believe that an artist makes a character).”

Rajpal Yadav also added that he doesn’t want to do a role which somebody else has already done. “Humlog ek manoranjan ki market mein hai toh main kisi kalakaar ke kirdaar mein apne kirdaar ko fit nahi karna chahta (We are in the business of entertainment and I don’t want to do a character which another actor has already done),” he added.

Unlike Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah character Jethalal (played by Dilip Joshi), every character that Rajpal Yadav wants to play must be fresh, he doesn’t want to step into another’s shoe.

He concluded, “Toh mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jo bhi kirdaar bane, jo Rajpal ke liye bane, unko karne ka saubhagya mile, lekin kisi doosre kalakaar ke rachaye basaye kirdaar ko kabhi nibhaane ka mauka nahi mile (I hope that I get the good fortune to do the roles written for me but I don’t want the opportunity to play a character that another actor has already established).”

That is indeed some maturity every actor should be inspired with!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah updates.

Must Read: Karan Singh Grover Was Once Slapped By Ex-Wife Jennifer Winget For Allegedly Cheating On Her & It Happened During Dil Mill Gaye!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube