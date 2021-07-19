Who doesn’t know Karan Singh Grover? The actor, who won our hearts as Dr Armaan Malik in Dill Mill Gayye, made a name for himself in both the telly world and Bollywood. But more than he’s been in the news for his work, the actor made the headlines for his personal life and the number of linkups, marriages and divorces he has had.

For those who have forgotten – and I don’t know how – KSG has been married thrice, with two of them ending in divorce. The actor first married actress Shraddha Nigam in 2008 but parted ways just ten months later. He then wed his DMG & Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Jennifer Winget in 2012, but in around 2 years, they too went their separate ways. The third time has proved lucky for Grover as he is still married to his third wife, Bipasha Basu, since April 2016.

In today’s throwback story, we take you back nearly a decade to when Karan Singh Grover was still wed to his second wife, Jennifer Winget. KSG’s first marriage ended in divorce when he cheated on partner Shraddha Nigam with his Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa choreographer Nicole Alvares. As per reports, a few months into his second marriage, Karan was allegedly once again unfaithful and started cheating on Jennifer.

Reports suggest that when Jennifer Winget found out that he was allegedly cheating on her, she slapped him on the sets of their show Dill Mill Gayye. It was then reported that the duo – though still married – were not on talking terms for months and even shot their scenes for the show separately and at different times. As per reports, the Beyhadh actress had found out that Karan Singh Grover was cheating on her with his first wife, Shraddha Nigam and ex-girlfriend Nicole Alvares. Well, now that’s enough drama to make a whole new daily soap.

Even though reports suggest the two eventually patched things between them, their relationship soon hit the rocks, and they filed for divorce. The reason behind the split between the couple was said to be KSG’s growing closeness to his Alone co-star – and then-future-wife – Bipasha Basu.

