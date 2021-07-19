Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has started with a bang. We saw our favourite contestants including Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari amongst others perform their first tasks. It was Nikki Tamboli who let everyone down by aborting both her tasks in the first weekend itself. Rohit Shetty eliminated her from the show. But amongst it all, it is Vishal Aditya Singh who’s at the receiving end of backlash. Read on for more details.

Many who have watched Bigg Boss 13 would know about the infamous pan scene. Madhurima Tuli was a part of the show along with her estranged boyfriend Vishal. They both got into an altercation when things got heated and the actress hit her ex-lover with a frying pan. This created a whole stir and many even ended up terming it an act of domestic violence.

The infamous incident was recreated by Vishal Aditya Singh along with co-contestant Mahek Chahal in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. While the makers and other contestants found it hilarious, netizens had a different take altogether.

Many viewers took to Twitter and slammed Vishal Aditya Singh along with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 makers for the act. A user tweeted, “THIS IS NOT DONE! It’s physical violence and he suffered so much cause of this! STOP THIS SHIT! (Nauseated face)”

“It’s not funny at all. SHAME,” wrote another.

“Stupid task she hit him so hard he was having whole night pain to top it up he was sent to jail that week no sense to add salt to someone’s pain why hav u brought the pan joke and if u bring rahuls pain of bb it wont be good,” another wrote.

A Twitterati mentioned, “sorry but it’s not funny, it must be very humiliating for him, and I am sure they will continue this throughout the season.”

Owing to all the backlash, Colors ended up deleting the post! Check it out below:

