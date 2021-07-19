Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most entertaining creations of Indian Television. The show has been enjoying a successful run for over 13 years. From Tapu Sena to the Mahila Mandal, each and every sequence has been enjoyed by fans. Here’s a throwback to the time when Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta danced together as Jethalal and Babita in Gokuldham. Read on for more details!

TMKOC has enjoyed a massive fan base even on social media. There are videos of funny sequences that go viral as short snippets on Instagram. Now, we’ve got our hands on a throwback video where Jethalal and Babita are grooving together and Iyer’s reaction is a must-see!

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah video seems to be from either a Holi or Ganpati function. Munmun Dutta can be seen coming out of the crowd to dance with the men of Gokuldham. One can see Dilip Joshi restricting Tanuj Mahashabde and others from dancing with Babita. He makes them all move behind as he becomes the only one to be shaking a leg with the beauty.

The funniest part is Munmun Dutta and Dilip Joshi dancing to the tunes of Aa Re Pritam Pyaare. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress wore a yellow top and complemented it with black capri pants. Dilip Joshi, on the other hand, wore a black and white kurta pyjama.

Check out the viral video below:

The video surely made our day. How about you?

On the personal front, Munmun was recently involved in a controversy over using a casteist slur in a Youtube video. FIRs against her were filed in different parts of the country owing to the same. The actress even issued an official statement apologizing for hurting sentiments.

