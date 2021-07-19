Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 premiered on Saturday, July 17, and it’s already one member short. While contestants like Divyanak Tripathi and Sana Makbul impressed host Rohit Shetty, the director announced the elimination of the first contestant. The participant who failed to overcome their fears and aborted not one but several stunts during the week itself was Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli.

Advertisement

Nikki Tamboli received a ‘fear funda’ after failing to perform well during the hyena task on Saturday. She was also unable to get rid of it during the ‘guess the creepy crawly’ task – which she aborted, leading to her and Vishal Aditya Singh having a face-off in the elimination stunt.

Advertisement

Talking about yesterday’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 episode, Vishal Aditya Singh-Sana Makbul and Varun Sood-Mahek Chahal performed a jodi stunt where they were atop two huge balls that were tied to a helicopter. While in the air, they had to collect the flag tied to the balls, and the team with the most flags would win. While both teams removed ten flags, Vishal and Sana took more time, making them compete with Rahul Vaidya in a water stunt to be safe from elimination. While Rahul and Sana completed the stunt, Vishal aborted, thus leading him to the elimination.

In the second task to save themselves from being eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Nikki Tamboli and Anushka Sen were made to guess the creepy crawlies while blindfolded. While the 18-year-old kept her calm and guess all the insects and reptiles put on her, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant couldn’t stay calm and broke into tears before aborting it.

In the first elimination task of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Vishal Aditya Singh and Nikki Tamboli – who both suffer from water phobia – were placed in a tank with water snakes and catfish. They had to cut their way through a barrier and swim to the open side of the enclosure. While Vishal did his best and completed the stunts, Nikki Tamboli aborted this one too, as she was afraid of the water, the snakes and the fishes.

Leaving the decision to the other contestants whether Nikki should be given a second chance in the show – as it was only the first week – the majority felt she didn’t deserve it as she has aborted almost every stunt she performed and even added that she wasn’t sure if she would overcome her fears. Following this decision by the KKK11 contestants, Rohit Shetty eliminated Nikki.

Following her elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Nikki Tamboli posted a note on her Instagram handle. It read, “It’s as difficult to describe in words as it was to perform that difficult stunt out there. I know this came as a shock to all my fans and I too was disappointed about it but more than that I want to say sorry and thank you to Rohit sir that inspite of such motivation and mentoring I couldn’t make it and did abort the stunt.” She added, “It wasn’t easy but I did have a lot fears and emotional baggages along before every stunt. But this journey has been one hell of a ride and I will cherish each and every moment of it forever. Until next time.. ♥️”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates about KKK 11 and the entertainment world.

Must Read: Anupamaa, Lakshmi Ghar Aayi & More – These Daily Soaps Are Redefining Women, Making Them As Real As Can Be

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube