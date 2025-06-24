The Dev Kharoud starrer actioner Dakuaan Da Munda 3 has been maintaining a decent pace at the box office. It also surpassed Majhail to become the 5th highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Here is taking a look at the box office collection of the film on its 11th day.

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Box Office Collection Day 11

On its 11th day, the Dev Kharoud starrer earned 14 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a sharp drop of around 58% since the movie amassed 34 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 3.8 crore.

The movie is now inching close to 4 crores and also aiming the position of the 4th highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Including the taxes, the gross collection of the movie comes to 4.48 crores. Despite a strong competition from the likes of Saunkan Saunkanay 2 and Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya, it is managing a steady foothold at the box office.

Box Office Breakdown Of Dakuaan Da Munda 3

Week 1: 2.88 crores

Day 10: 14 lakhs

Total: 3.8 crores

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Yet To Enter The Safe Zone

However, the movie is still struggling to enter the safe zone when it comes to its budget recovery. It is mounted at a scale of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 3.8 crores, the movie has managed to cover only 38% of its budget. It needs 6.2 crores more to attain the success tag. Its a do or die situation for the movie since this depends on the kind of substantial growth that it might show in the coming days.

Just 15 Lakhs Away From Becoming The Fourth Highest Grossing Punjabi Film Of 2025

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 is eyeing the lifetime collection of the Jai Randhawa and Jasmin Bhasin starrer Badnaam to become the 4th highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025. It needs only 15 lakhs to topple Badnaam’s lifetime collection of 3.95 crores to achieve this milestone. The movie should be able to garner this target in the coming days.

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Box Office Summary Day 11

Budget: 10 crores

India net – 3.8 crores

India gross – 4.48 crores

Budget Recovery: 38%

