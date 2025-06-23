Dev Kharoud’s action drama Dakuaan Da Munda 3 has maintained a steady hold at the Indian box office. It has accumulated decent earnings in the second weekend despite competition from Saunkan Saunkanay 2 and Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya. Happy Rode’s directorial is now only 29 lakhs away from the fourth highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Scroll below for day 10 collections!

Enjoys 42% growth on day 10

The box office collections had dropped to the vicinity of 20 lakhs by the end of the first week. But the action drama has witnessed favourable growth during the second weekend. As per Sacnilk, Dakuaan Da Munda 3 earned 34 lakhs on day 10. It witnessed 42% growth on Sunday, compared to 24 lakhs earned on the previous day.

The net collections in India land at 3.66 crores after 10 days, which is about 4.31 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the Dakuaan Da Munda 3 box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 2.88 crores

Weekend 2: 78 lakhs

Total: 3.66 crores

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Budget

Dev Kharoud starrer is mounted on a small budget of 10 crores. In 10 days, it has been able to recover 36.6% of the estimated cost. Baani Sandhu co-starrer 3 still needs 6.34 crores to achieve the success tag. But in order to garner the hit verdict, it must earn 20 crores in its lifetime. The ultimate target is far away, so it must maintain a rock-steady hold in the upcoming days.

Where does it stand among top 5 Punjabi grossers of 2025?

It is currently the 5th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. It only needs 29 lakhs more in the kitty to steal the #4 spot from Badnaam (3.95 crores). That milestone should be unlocked in the next 2-3 days.

Take a look at the top 5 Punjabi grossers of 2025 below (India net collections):

Saunkan Saunkanay 2: 17.46 crores Akaal: 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz: 5.95 crores Badnaam: 3.95 crores Dakuaan Da Munda 3: 3.08 crores

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Box Office Summary Day 10

Budget: 10 crores

India net – 3.66 crores

India gross – 4.31 crores

Budget Recovery: 36.6%

