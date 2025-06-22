The Ammy Virk starrer Punjabi comedy, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 has been one of the most successful offerings from the Punjwood industry. The movie is currently enjoying its coveted position as the highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 23rd day.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Collection Day 23

On its 23rd day, the Ammy Virk starrer amassed 14 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a growth of around 27% since the movie earned 11 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 17.6 crores.

The movie is inching close to 20 crores now. However, it might close its curtains below this target since the collections remain at the lower levels now. But nevertheless, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 has become a success at the box office.

Remains 173% Higher Than Ammy Virk’s Last Solo Outing

Ammy Virk’s previous solo theatrical release was the 2024 Punjabi comedy romantic comedy, Kudi Haryane Val Di. The actor starred opposite Sonam Bajwa in the same. The movie amassed 6.44 crores when it came to the lifetime collection.

Hence, with its current India net collection of 17.6 crore, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 has raced past Ammy Virk’s last solo release by a whopping 173%. Needless to say, Virk’s latest release has outperformed his previous solo theatrical outing. It will be interesting to see whether the movie ticks any further milestones.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2’s Impressive Budget Recovery

The movie is mounted at a limited budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 17.6 crores, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 7.6 crores. This results in the ROI% coming to 76%.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Summary Day 23

Budget: 10 crores

India net – 17.6 crores

India gross – 20.76 crores

ROI – 76%

Overseas gross – 13.35 crores

Worldwide gross – 34.11 crores

Verdict: Plus

