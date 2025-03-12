The excitement surrounding Deewaniyat just reached a whole new level! After the announcement of Harshvardhan Rane as the leading man in this intense love story, the makers have now confirmed that the immensely talented Sonam Bajwa will star opposite him, making for a fresh and exciting on-screen pairing.

Sonam, a celebrated star in Punjabi cinema, is set to make a big splash in Bollywood this year with Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4. Now, with Deewaniyat, she steps into a world of passion, heartbreak, and deep emotions alongside Harshvardhan Rane, promising a love story that will stay with audiences long after the credits roll.

At its heart, Deewaniyat is not just a love story—it’s a film in which music plays a significant role in bringing its emotions to life. With a soundtrack that blends soul-stirring melodies with powerful lyrics, the film aims to capture the highs and lows of love in a way that resonates deeply with the audience.

Deewaniyat is produced by Amul V. Mohan and Anshul Mohan under Vikir Motion Pictures, the team behind the acclaimed The Sabarmati Report. It is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, known for his emotionally charged storytelling. Mustaq Sheikh and Milap Milan Zaveri wrote the film. The film is set to go on floors in the coming months. It is gearing up for a theatrical release in late 2025, promising an unforgettable romantic saga.

