Harshvardhan Rane and Marwa Hocane led Sanam Teri Kasam wrapped up shortly after its release in 2016. It was a flop at the Indian box office. But the romantic drama has redeemed itself very well during its re-release on February 7, 2025. It is now a super-hit, minting massive profits. Scroll below for the day 19 updates.

During its original run, Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru’s directorial made lifetime collections of only 8 crores. It was made on a budget of 18 crores, which means the producers only recovered 50% of the cost and suffered huge losses. Amid the trend of re-releases in Bollywood, the makers brought the romantic film back to the big screens. Little did they know it would become the highest-grossing re-release in India.

Re-Release Box Office Collections

On day 19, Sanam Teri Kasam re-release made box office collections of 0.15 crores. Currently, Chhaava is dominating the ticket window and stealing the maximum number of screens. Other releases like Loveyapa, Deva, Badass Ravikumar, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi struggle to drive footfalls. Amid it all, it is impressive how Harshvardhan Rane starrer is adding moolah in its third week.

The 19-day total of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release concludes at 34.20 crores. Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 26.85 crores

Week 2: 6.25 crores

Day 15: 0.20 crore

Day 16: 0.35 crore

Day 17: 0.40 crore

Day 18: 0.15 crore

Day 19: 0.15 crore

Total: 34.20 crores

Return On Investment

Including the OG run, the overall box office collections of Sanam Teri Kasam come to 43.20 crores. This means the makers are now enjoying returns of 25.20 crores.

When converted into profit percentage, the ROI comes to 140%. It hade previously surpassed the profits of two 2016 releases – Dear Zindagi (103%) and Baaghi (100%).

