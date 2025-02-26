Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Anupama Parameswaran, has exceeded all expectations and is performing exceptionally well at ticket windows. After Madha Gaja Raja, it’s the second big surprise for Kollywood in 2025, and even before completing a week in theatres, it has emerged as a successful affair. At the worldwide box office, it has already crossed the 60 crore mark and is heading towards the 100 crore milestone. Keep reading for a detailed day 5 report!

Impressive run at the Indian box office

The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer was released on February 21. Upon its release, the Tamil coming-of-age comedy-drama opened to a mostly positive response from critics. From performances to writing – almost every aspect of the film was praised. Among the ticket-buying audiences, too, it is enjoying favorable word-of-mouth, which is clearly getting translated into footfalls.

After a good start of 6.50 crores, Dragon made the most of its opening weekend by earning 30.05 crores. Even on weekdays, the film is having an impressive hold, adding 5.70 crores and 4.76 crores on Monday and Sunday, respectively. Overall, it has earned 40.51 crore net in 5 days, as per Sacnilk.

Dragon is Kollywood’s second highest-grosser in 2025!

In India, Dragon has earned 47.80 crore gross so far. In the overseas market, too, the film is performing brilliantly and so far, a total of 16.15 crore gross has come. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 5-day total at the worldwide box office stands at an estimated 63.95 crore gross. It’s a solid number, and very soon, it’ll make a smashing entry into the 100-crore club.

With 60 crore+ in the kitty already, the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer has emerged as the second highest-grossing film of Kollywood in 2025. It comfortably surpassed Vishal-led Madha Gaja Raja, which amassed 57.46 crore gross globally. Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi stays at the top with 130 crore+ gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Dragon:

India net- 40.51 crores

India gross- 47.80 crores

Overseas gross- 16.15 crores

Worldwide gross- 63.95 crores

