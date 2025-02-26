Hit 3 is making noise for all the right reasons. A day before yesterday, its official teaser was dropped, which took the internet by storm. Its intense and intriguing content has created solid buzz for the film, and it seems that for Nani, it will be his highest-grossing film by a big margin. Amid this, there’s some exciting update coming in, and it’s related to breakeven at the North American box office. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Nani’s growth in the North American territory

Over the years, the natural star has emerged as the promising face of the Telugu film industry and has everything required to be the next big superstar. At ticket windows, he enjoys an impressive pull not just in India but overseas as well. Internationally, North American territory (USA and Canada) is one of his strongest markets.

For those who aren’t aware, Nani’s last theatrical release, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, was his 10th film to cross the $1 million mark at the North American box office. In fact, two of his last three theatrical releases have crossed the $2 million mark. This indicates that the potential of his films has increased immensely in the territory.

Breakeven target for Hit 3

It has been learned that Hit 3 has amassed Nani’s highest-ever pre-release theatrical business in North America. Its breakeven value is set at $2 million, which is understandable given his films’ impressive performances. Considering the $2 million+ haul of Dasara and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, this target is easily achievable.

With strong word-of-mouth, Hit 3 has a strong chance to be Nani‘s first $3 million grosser at the North American box office, as the buzz is already good on the ground level. The only thing it has to do is deliver quality content.

More about the film

Hit 3, the third installment in the Hit universe, stars Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. It is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and is scheduled to release theatrically on May 1, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Mufasa: The Lion King Worldwide Box Office: Finally, Hits The $700 Million Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News