Rashmika Mandanna is the true-blue queen of the Indian box office. She’s hit a hat trick of blockbusters with Animal, Pushpa 2, and now Chhaava. And with that, our Srivalli has surpassed her ‘Saami’ Allu Arjun, along with Shah Rukh Khan and six other Indian actors, to accumulate the highest post-Covid collections. Scroll below for an exciting analysis!

2000 crore+ post-pandemic earnings

Rashmika Mandanna is the only Indian actor to have crossed the 2000 crore mark in the post-COVID era. Many stars, including Akshay Kumar, have had multiple releases in recent years but have failed to even achieve the 1000 crore milestone.

There are only two Indian actresses who have achieved the post-Covid milestone. The first was Deepika Padukone, who attained the feat with the massive success of Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan. Rashmika Mandanna is the second female star but she has managed to surpassed every other Indian actor with her updated total earnings.

Take a look at box office breakdown of Rashmika Mandanna’s post-Covid collections:

Pushpa: The Rise: 268 crores Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu: 9.57 crores Sita Ramam: 65.49 crores Goodbye: 6.75 crores Varisu: 178.80 crores Animal: 554 crore Pushpa 2: 1265.97 crore Chhaava: 353.61 crores (11 days)

Total: 2702.19 crores.

Srivalli vs Saami!

Pushpa 2 was enough for Allu Arjun and her co-star Rashmika to achieve the post-pandemic feat. However, our Srivalli earned almost 76% higher than her Saami with the help of other releases like Animal and Pushpa 2.

Here’s a list of Indian actors who achieved the 1000 crore+ post-Covid milestone at the box office:

Rashmika Mandanna: 2702.19 crores Allu Arjun: 1533.97 crores Deepika Padukone: 1432.17 crores Prabhas: 1422.95 crores Shah Rukh Khan: 1415.64 crores Jr NTR: 1064.71 crores Ranbir Kapoor: 1011 crores Amitabh Bachchan: 1001.43 crores

Sikandar to push her earnings to 3000 crore+?

It is to be noted that Chhaava is yet to conclude its box office run and is predicted to end its theatrical journey in the 500 crore club. Post that, Rashmika will be entertaining her fans alongside Salman Khan in Sikandar.

With Sikandar’s entry into the 200 crore club, Rashmika Mandanna will become the first and only Indian actor to accumulate 3000 crore+ in earnings in the post-pandemic era. Exciting times ahead!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

