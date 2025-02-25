Harshvardhan Rane and Marwa Hocane have added a hit to their kitty as the Sanam Teri Kasam re-release is achieving milestones. It has previously surpassed Tumbbad to become the highest-grossing rerun in India. But it is yet to beat the total collections of Sohum Shah‘s horror flick. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Nearing the end of its re-release!

Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released in theatres ahead of the Valentine’s Week on February 7, 2024. After two spectacular weeks, it is gradually slowing down at the box office. On day 7, Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru’s directorial added 0.15 crores more to its kitty.

The re-release total of the 2016 romantic drama concludes at 34.05 crores. Sanam Teri Kasam has previously surpassed the collections of Tumbbad, which garnered 32.21 crores and became the highest-grossing re-release in India in 2024.

Total Collections

During its original run, Harshvardhan Rane and Marwa Hocane starrer was a box office dud with collections of only 9 crores. Including re-release, its total box office earnings now stand at 43.05 crores.

Sanam Teri Kasam vs Tumbbad Overall Earnings

It is to be noted that Tumbbad was also a commercial flop during its initial release in 2018, with earnings of only 13.48 crores. It gained the cult-classic status over the years. It was re-released in September 2024. The cumulative total after re-release concluded at 45.69 crores.

This means the romantic drama may have surpassed the re-release collections of Tumbbad but is still 2.64 crores away from surpassing its lifetime earnings. That looks like an impossible milestone now, as Sanam Teri Kasam will soon make its way out of theatres.

Profit Comparison!

Tumbbad was made on a budget of b. The return on investment now stands at 204.6%, making it the 7th most profitable film of 2018.

On the other hand, Harshvardhan Rane‘s film is made on a budget of 18 crores. After re-release, its profit percentage stands at 139%. This is yet another arena where Sohum Shah’s film is leading!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office Day 12 Advance Booking: Impressive 18% Jump From Monday, Vicky Kaushal’s Film Is A Force To Reckon With!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News