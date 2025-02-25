The Antony Varghese starrer Malayalam action film Daveed is witnessing a steady run at the box office. Even though it might lose out on the hit verdict, the movie has yielded a profit for the makers and is very close to its budget recovery. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 11th day.

Daveed Box Office Collection Day 11

On its 11th day, the Antony Varghese starrer earned around 9 lakhs. This was a drop of around 55% since the movie had amassed 20 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 4.97 crores.

Daveed is not only inching towards 5 crores now but also towards its budget recovery. The film is mounted at a limited budget of 5 crores. With its current India net collection of 4.97 crores, it has managed to cover 99% of its budget. The film is just 3 lakhs away from recovering its entire budget. This is expected to be done by today or tomorrow.

However, even though Daveed will recover its entire budget, the Antony Varghese starrer still needs a decent upward graph in its day-wise collection. The movie remains at lower levels, which is affecting its pace at the box office. The movie is most likely to lose out on the hit tag. It needs to earn at least 10 crores in its India net collection, which seems very unlikely. The clash with two other Malayalam films namely Painkili and Bromance, is also affecting the movie.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Daveed has been directed by Govind Vishnu. Apart from Antony Varghese, it also stars Lijomol Jose, Vijayaraghavan, and Kurup. The music has been composed by Justin Varghese.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

