The Sajin Gopu starrer Malayalam romantic comedy Painkili has been struggling at the box office. Not only are the collections at the lower level but the film is yet to recover its budget. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 9th day.

Painkili Box Office Collection Day 9

On its 9th day, the Sajin Gopu starrer earned 11 lakhs. This was a slight jump of 37% since the film had amassed 8 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 3.05 crore.

The movie is now inching towards 4 crores, but it is turning out to be a colossal disaster. Painkili opened at a mere 70 lakhs. The day-wise collection has not surpassed 1 crore yet which is also very disappointing. The Sajin Gopu starrer needs a positive word of mouth to see a little boost in the collection. It had also opened to negative reviews from the critics and masses alike. But Gopu’s performance was praised by the audience.

Painkili is mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 3.05 crores, it has managed to cover only 30% of its budget. It seems unlikely that the film will be able to cross its entire budget. The box office clash with two other Malayalam films namely Bromance and Daveed on Valentine’s Day has also affected the film. The Sajin Gopu starrer is currently lagging behind the most in the box office game.

About The Film

Talking about the movie, Painkili has been directed by Sreejith Babu. Apart from Sajin Gopu, the film also stars Anaswara Rajan and Jisma Vimal in the lead roles. The music for the film has been composed by Justin Varghese.

