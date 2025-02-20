The Anthony Varghese starrer Malayalam action flick Daveed is maintaining a steady pace at the box office. On its 6th day, the film has managed to cross 4 crores and is also inches away from recovering its entire budget. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 6th day.

Daveed Box Office Collection Day 6

On its 6th day, the Antony Varghese starrer earned around 38 lakhs. This was a drop of almost 13% since the film amassed 44 lakhs on its previous day. The movie also recorded its lowest day-wise collection on its 6th day.

The film had opened at 90 lakhs at the box office. On its second day, Daveed saw a slight drop and amassed 80 lakhs. On its 3rd day, the film managed to see a good growth and earned 1.1 crores. However, it again crashed on its 4th day and garnered 50 lakhs.

The total India net collection of Daveed now stands at 4.12 crores. On its 6th day, the movie managed to cross 4 crores but it still needs an upward graph in the collection. The day-wise collections need to be above 1 crore. The movie might cross 5 crores today or tomorrow if there is a significant growth in the collection.

Daveed has been mounted at a scale of 5 crores. The movie is just 88 lakhs away from recovering its entire budget. With its current India net collection of 4.12 crores, it has managed to cover around 82% of its budget.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Daveed has been helmed by Govind Vishnu. Apart from Antony Varghese, the film also stars Lijomol Jose, Vijayaraghavan and Kurup in the lead roles. The music for the movie has been composed by Justin Varghese.

