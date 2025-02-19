The Antony Varghese starrer Malayalam action film Daveed is maintaining a steady pace at the box office. However, it has witnessed a slight drop on its 5th day but is very close to recovering its entire budget. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 5th day.

Daveed Box Office Collection Day 5

The Antony Varghese starrer opened at 90 lakhs. On its 2nd day, the film witnessed a decline and amassed 80 lakhs. However, the 3rd day was a favorable one for the actioner wherein it attained 1.1 crores.

However, Daveed could not maintain the above 1 crore mark on its 4th day and crashed majorly. It earned 50 lakhs on its 4th day. This was a drop of almost 55%.

Now, on its 5th day, the Antony Varghese starrer has seen yet another decline of around 12%. The movie earned 44 lakhs on its 5th day which was also the lowest day-wise collection of the film till now. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 3.74 crore.

The movie is yet to cross 4 crores and needs a considerable boost in its collection. The film is mounted at a budget of 5 crores and it is just 1.26 crores away from recovering its entire budget. Even though, it is maintaining a steady pace at the box office, a more positive word of mouth might work in favor of the film. It witnessed a clash with two other Malayalam films namely Bromance and Painkili. While Daveed is lagging behind Bromance, it is performing better than Painkili. It will be interesting to see whether the collections improve in the coming days.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Daveed has been directed by Govind Vishnu. Apart from Antony Varghese, it also stars Lijomol Jose, Vijayaraghavan and Kurup in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Justin Varghese.

