The Mathew Thomas starrer Malayalam adventure comedy film Bromance was released on February 14, 2025. However, the film is maintaining a steady pace at the box office. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 5th day.

Bromance Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5

On its 5th day, the Mathew Thomas starrer earned around 53 lakhs. This was the lowest of the day-wise collections till now but the movie is still maintaining a consistent pace. This was also a drop of around 18% since the film had earned 65 lakhs on its previous day.

The total India net collection of Bromance now stands at 4.83 crores. Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film now comes to 5.69 crores. The film earned around 5.05 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film comes to 10.74 crores.

The film is inching towards 11 crores now but needs an upward graph in the collection. The movie opened at 85 lakhs which was below 1 crores and not a very satisfying opening. The collections, however, saw a decent jump and Bromance earned 1.2 crores on its second day. The film continued the spike on the 3rd day wherein it amassed 1.6 crores.

However, the downward graph started from the 4th day wherein the collections dropped below 1 crore. The Mathew Thomas starrer is also in the dire need of a positive word of mouth. The movie has witnessed a clash with two other Mollywood releases namely Painkili and Daveed which is also affecting its collections.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Bromance has been helmed by Arun D Jose. Apart from Mathew Thomas, the movie also stars Arun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathap and Shyam Mohan. The music for the film has been composed by Chaman Chakko.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Thandel Worldwide Box Office Day 11: Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi Starrer Is Just 1 Crore Away From Crossing 80 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News