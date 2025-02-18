The Malayalam adventure comedy film Bromance was released at the theatres on February 14, 2025. The film managed to see a steady growth on its 2nd and 3rd day but crashed majorly on its 4th day. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 4th day.

Bromance Box Office Collection Day 4

The Mathew Thomas starrer opened below 1 crores at 85 lakhs. While this was not a very satisfactory opening, the collections took a 43% jump on its 2nd day and earned 1.22 crores. The movie further took a spike of 45% and amassed 1.78 crores.

However, the collections hit the lowest on its 4th day. Just when it was expected that Bromance would see a further upward graph, it earned its lowest collection of around 43 lakhs. After a steady momentum on its 2nd and 3rd day, the collection dropped below 1 crore. This was a sharp drop of 75%. This is indeed disappointing since the movie seemed to have its collections improving since its opening day.

However, with this, Bromance has crossed 4 crores. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 4.28 crores. The Mathew Thomas starrer is now inching towards 5 crores. However, it needs a consistent positive word of mouth to garner a decent collection in the coming days. It is also facing a tough competition from the latest South releases especially the Basil Joseph starrer Ponman which is going super strong at the box office.

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Bromance has been directed by Arun D Jose. Apart from Mathew Thomas, the film also stars Arun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathap and Shyam Mohan. The music has been composed by Chaman Chakko.

