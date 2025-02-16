The Malayalam box office is currently witnessing a huge clash with three new releases – Daveed, Bromance, and Painkili. In three days, the three films cumulatively have not even reached the 10 crore mark. In fact, the three films in total stand at 8.41 crore cumulatively.

Bromance Box Office Collection

The adventure comedy, in three days, earned a total of 3.85 crore in India. The film opened at 0.85 crore on Friday, followed by 1.22 crore on Saturday, and finally, 1.78 crore on Sunday!

Painkili Box Office Collection

On the third day, Painkili earned 76 lakh, taking the total collection to 1.85 crore. The film opened at 7 lakh on Friday, followed by 39 lakh collection on Saturday. The comedy-drama could not cross the 1 crore mark individually on any day!

Daveed Box Office Collection

The action film, in three days, stands at a total of 2.71 crore. It opened at the box office with 9 lakh, followed by 61 lakh on Saturday and 1.2 crore on Sunday.

Bromance Budget & Recovery

Out of the three Valentine’s Day releases, only Bromance is heading towards the hit tag. The film has been mounted on a controlled budget of a reported 3 crore, and it has surpassed the entire budget in the first weekend itself. It has also earned a profit of 28.3% at the box office.

The other two releases are still far away from recovering their estimated budgets. Antony Varghese’s Daveed has been mounted on an estimated budget of 5 crore. Meanwhile, Sajin Gopu and Anaswara Rajan’s Painkili have been made on a reported 10 crore budget!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

