Laila Box Office Day 2: More Disastrous Drop Than Vishwak Sen's Last Comedy Disaster!

Telugu Cinema, after starting the year on a dicey note with only Sankranthiki Vasthunam flying high and successful, is heading towards another disaster with Vishwak Sen’s Laila. The comedy film, in two days, has managed to earn only 2 crore!

Vishwak Sen’s Last Year Disasters!

The actor delivered three disasters last year – Gaami, Gangs Of Godavari, and Mechanic Rocky! While Mechanic Rocky was a disaster, the other two finished their lifetime run on the losing end. Now, the actor’s latest arrival is performing worse than his last disaster!

Laila Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, February 15, Laila earned only 60 lakh at the box office. This is a drop of 57% from the opening day, which should be a concern. The film opened at the box office with 1.4 crore. Hopefully, the weekend brings relief for the action comedy!

Vishwak Sen’s Last Theatrical Release

Vishwak Sen‘s last Telugu film was Mechanic Rocky, also an action comedy that earned 3.1 crore in two days at the box office. Though the film was a flop at the box office, it still earned higher than the two-day total of Vishwak Sen’s latest release.

Mechanic Rocky on day 1 earned 1.55 crore and maintained the pace, bringing the same figure on day 1. It has earned 55% higher than Laila in two days.

About Laila

Helmed by Ram Narayan and rated 2.9 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “Sonu Model, a renowned beautician from the old city, is forced to disguise himself as Laila, leading to a series of comedic, romantic, and action-packed events. Chaos ensues in this hilarious laugh riot.”

