Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Takes Only 48 Hours To Uproot Ticket Sales Of Every Single Film Of Indian Cinema In 2025 Except 1!

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has been roaring the loudest at the box office, destroying records one day at a time. Now, the film has hit a total of a massive 2.5 million ticket sales on BMS in only 2.5 days of its release, including the pre-sales before the release!

Beats Every Single Indian Film Except 1!

The period drama, helmed by Laxman Utekar, has surpassed the lifetime ticket sales of every single Indian film that has arrived in 2025 except for Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Venkatesh’s film has registered a total ticket sale of 3.58 million!

Chhaava Ticket Sales On Sunday

On Sunday, February 16, Chhaava registered a ticket sale of 335K from 6 am to 3 pm, which is an increment from yesterday’s 305K ticket sales on BMS. The film is roaring on the first Sunday on BMS, and it has already reached a peak of 61.2K sold tickets in a single hour!

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of 2025 releases on BMS.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 3.58 Million Chhaava: 2.5 Million* (in 2.5 days) Game Changer: 2.26 Million Sky Force: 1.98 Million Vidaamuyarchi: 1.47 Million Daaku Maharaaj: 1.36 Million Thandel: 1.1 Million Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release: 930K Madha Gaja Raja: 877K Rekhachithram: 876K

Surpasses Dunki & 10 Other Releases!

In fact, in one day, the peak hour of the film has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki and 10 other biggies. On the opening day, the peak hour of the ticket sales for the film on BMS was below Dunki, but it has now entered the top 10, pushing Salaar out of the top 10 and Jailer to the 9th spot!

Check out the top 10 peak-hour ticket bookings on BMS. (Number of tickets booked in a single hour)

Pushpa 2: 107.65K Kalki 2898 AD: 95.71K Jawan: 86K Leo: 82.4K Animal: 80.15K Stree 2: 69.23K Tiger 3: 66.46K Gadar 2: 63K Chhaava: 61.28K Jailer: 59.06K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Box Day 9: Changes History Axing 7th Most Profitable Film Of 2016 Ft. Shah Rukh Khan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News