Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is roaring at the Indian box office. After a fantastic start, the film has become a sensation nationwide and is bringing in massive numbers. The biggest victory is that outside Maharashtra, the occupancy was impressive on day 2, which led to a collection that was beyond expected. Overall, it has crossed the lifetime collection of Bad Newz to become Vicky’s fifth highest-grossing film domestically. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Blockbuster response on Saturday

The Bollywood historical magnum opus began with 33% occupancy in the morning shows. In afternoon shows, it jumped up to 47%. Being Saturday, the film picked up in evening shows, and the occupancy went up to 53%. In night shows, it jumped more than expected and surprised everyone with 70% occupancy nationwide.

Among major centers, Pune was in the lead with an overall occupancy of 90% throughout the day, followed by Mumbai’s 75%. Even Hyderabad was brilliant, with an overall occupancy of 62% for Saturday. Centers like Bengaluru and Chennai also performed well.

Chhaava on day 2

Our early trends report mentioned that Chhaava is aiming for 37-39 crores on day 2. In reality, the film has gone slightly beyond that, as a staggering 39.30 crores official collection has been reported for Saturday. This is a huge number, and in just two days, the film has amassed a total of 72.40 crore net at the Indian box office.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1- 33.10 crores

Day 2- 39.30 crores

Total- 72.40 crores

Surpasses Bad Newz

With 72.40 crores in just two days, Chhaava has crossed Bad Newz’s 64 crores to become Vicky Kaushal’s fifth highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. Today, it will beat Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (88 crores) and Sam Bahadur (90.75 crores) to become his third highest-grossing film.

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, the Vicky Kaushal starrer is made on a budget of 130 crores. Out of this, 72.40 crores have already been recovered. So, the film has already recovered 55.69% of its budget, and very soon, it will enter the safe zone and start minting heavy returns.

