Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, is off to a flying start all over. It has already created history in India by registering the biggest opening among Bollywood’s historical films. Now, as per the worldwide box office update, the film has smashed the biggest opening for a Bollywood film in 2025 by crossing the 50-crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 global collection report!

Reception among audiences

Released yesterday, the Bollywood magnum opus received positive reviews from critics worldwide, with praise for Vicky Kaushal’s fantastic performance. The reactions are the same even among the ticket-buying audiences, as they have only good to say about the film. This positivity spread like wildfire and resulted in a significant boost in footfalls throughout the day. As a result, mind-blowing numbers have come on the board.

Chhaava takes a bumper opening!

Already, Chhaava exceeded all expectations in India by raking in a massive 33.10 crore net on day 1. Now, as per the latest update coming in, even in the overseas market, the film has opened with strong numbers. It has been learned that internationally, the Vicky Kaushal starrer earned 11 crore gross approx on Friday.

Combining the Indian gross of 39.05 crores (33.10 crore net) with the overseas gross, Chhaava has clocked a fantastic start of 50.05 crore gross at the worldwide box office. This is a crazy number, and since word-of-mouth is positive, expect fireworks over the weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 33.10 crores

India gross – 39.05 crores

Overseas gross – 11 crores

Worldwide gross – 50.05 crores

Registers the biggest opening of 2025!

With 50.05 crore gross, Chhaava has emerged as Bollywood’s biggest opener of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It surpassed Sky Force’s 19.55 crore gross. If the difference is calculated, the Vicky Kaushal starrer earned 156.01% more than Sky Force.

For Vicky, this is his first 50-crore global opener, and if we talk about all Indian films, this is the second-best opening of 2025 after Game Changer (82.72 crore gross).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Thandel Box Office Collection (8 Days): Beats Bangarraju To Become Naga Chaitanya’s Highest-Grossing Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News