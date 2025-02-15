Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, entered its second week on a good note. On the second Friday, the film was expected to suffer a noticeable drop, but surprisingly, the collection was almost the same as that on Thursday. With a stronghold, it comfortably crossed the 50 crore milestone at the Indian box office and emerged as Naga’s highest-grossing film ever. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Thandel does well in 8 days!

On the opening day, the Tollywood romantic action thriller exceeded expectations and scored in double digits. It was followed by strong momentum over the entire weekend. However, it suffered a major drop on Monday, putting the film in a stressful situation. From Tuesday to Thursday, it displayed a decent hold at ticket windows. By the end of the opening week, 49.40 crore net was posted on the board.

Yesterday, on day 8, Thandel earned 2.15 crores, which was a negligible drop compared to day 7’s 2.25 crores. Including it, the total collection stands at 51.55 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk.

Thandel surpasses Bangarraju

With 51.55 crores coming in 8 days, Thandel has managed to surpass Bangarraju’s domestic lifetime collection (49.61 crore net). With this, it has become Naga Chaitanya’s highest-grossing film and the actor’s first film to hit the 50-crore milestone in net collection.

Budget and recovery

The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer is reportedly made at a budget of 75 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 51.55 crores, meaning the film needs 23.45 crores more to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office. The film is expected to do decent business this weekend, but on weekdays, it might struggle to maintain the pace.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Box Office Day 8: Needs Less Than 4 Crores To Become No.1 Net Grosser Among Re-Releases!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News