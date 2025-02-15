Nine years later, Sanam Teri Kasam is getting its due at the Indian box office. Originally, it opened to mixed reviews, but over a period of time, the film built its loyal fan following. Even its music became quite popular. Amid the trend of re-releases, the relaunch of this film was expected to do well, but no one ever thought that it would challenge the highest net grosser among re-releases. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 8 days!

Fantastic run during the opening week

The re-release of the Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer opened to impressive numbers last week. Despite fresh releases like Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa, it opened to excellent numbers and dominated over all other films running in the Hindi market. After a solid start, it maintained a stronghold in the following days.

In the opening weekend, the re-release edition of Sanam Teri Kasam amassed 16 crores. Even on weekdays, it performed brilliantly and added 10.85 crores. By the end of the opening week, the film earned a solid 26.85 crores at the Indian box office.

Sanam Teri Kasam performs well on day 8!

Yesterday, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava marked its grand arrival in theatres, thus impacting the show count and overall footfall of Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release). Still, it performed well with its target audience. After earning 2.30 crores on Thursday, the film witnessed an expected drop and earned 1.50 crores on the second Friday, i.e., day 8.

Overall, the re-release edition of Sanam Teri Kasam earned 28.35 crore net at the Indian box office in 8 days, making it a huge commercial success.

Have a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of the Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer:

Day 1- 4.50 crores

Day 2- 5.50 crores

Day 3- 6 crores

Day 4- 3.25 crores

Day 5- 2.80 crores

Day 6- 2.50 crores

Day 7- 2.30 crores

Day 8- 1.50 crores

Total- 28.35 crores

All set to be no.1!

With 28.35 crores already in the kitty, Sanam Teri Kasam is inches away from becoming the highest-grossing film at the Indian box office among re-releases. Tumbbad is holding the spot with 32.21 crore net. So, the Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer is just 3.86 crores away from Tumbbad re-release.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Captain America: Brave New World India Box Office Day 1: Off To An Underwhelming Start, Earns 47% Less Collection Than Civil War

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News