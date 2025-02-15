Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie, released yesterday in Indian theatres, and it seems that the low on-ground buzz and Chhaava’s arrival affected the collection. Compared to recent Marvel films, the hype was clearly missing among fans, resulting in a disappointing day 1 collection. Shockingly, it has opened to almost half of Captain America: Civil War’s opening day numbers. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Low buzz among Marvel fans

Over the years, Marvel has built its loyal fan base in India, and films belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) don’t need any marketing. In the past, we have seen MCU films opening to impressive occupancy despite no aggressive promotions on the ground. However, this time, that excitement was missing.

Captain America is a popular character, and the film series has performed well in India. However, with Chris Evans moving out of the picture and Anthony Mackie coming in, the hype was low for Captain America: Brave New World.

Captain America: Brave New World on day 1

In our prediction story, Captain America: Brave New World was predicted to open at 4-5 crores, and that’s what exactly happened! The film registered an estimated collection of 4.50 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. For those who don’t know, its predecessor, Captain America: Civil War, opened at 8.53 crores in 2016. So, the Anthony Mackie starrer earned 47.24% less collection than Civil War.

Brave New World to stay low over the weekend!

After an underwhelming start, the biggest hurdle for Captain America: Brave New World is its word-of-mouth. The audience reaction is mixed so far, and that will prevent it from displaying good growth over the weekend. Also, Chhaava has become the talk of the town and is expected to dominate the Indian box office. So, the overall footfall of Marvel’s biggie will be impacted.

Going by the present situation, the Hollywood biggie aims for an opening weekend of below 15 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

