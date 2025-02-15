Captain America: Brave New World has finally arrived at the theatres, the first MCU movie of the year. Although Anthony Mackie is being highly praised for his portrayal as the new Captain America, the CinemaScore rating is even below Eternals and The Marvels. However, the Thursday preview collection is strong and hopeful. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film’s Rotten Tomatoes ratings are also not overwhelming, as the critics gave it 50%, while the audience gave it 79%. The collective consensus of the critics states, “Anthony Mackie capably takes up Cap’s mantle and shield, but Brave New World is too routine and overstuffed with uninteresting Easter eggs to feel like a worthy standalone adventure for this new Avengers leader.”

Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Captain America: Brave New World collected a strong $12 million on Thursday previews, which is higher than Eternals’ $9.5 million and Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s $11.6 million and on par with Dune’s $12 million. However, it stayed below Ant-Man 3’s $17.5 million and Black Panther’s $25.2 million.

According to the report, it is the 4th biggest preview ever for Presidents’ Day’s long holiday releases, only under Deadpool’s $12.7 million, Ant-Man 3’s $17.5 million, and Black Panther’s $25.2 million. Captain America 4 is reportedly eyeing a $80 million to $90 million three-day opening weekend. The film was expected to earn between $80 million to $86 million in its opening weekend. It will surpass the opening weekend of the first film in the franchise, Captain America: The First Avenger‘s $65.05 million opening weekend collection.

Captain America: Brave New World received a B—on CinemaScore from moviegoers, which is even lower than Eternals, The Marvels, and Ant-Man 3’s B rating. However, it is on par with films like Dark Phoenix and Venom: The Last Dance’s B-. The MCU movie was released in theatres on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

