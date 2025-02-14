After bringing in impressive numbers amid several Indian releases running in theatres, the re-release edition of Interstellar has taken an exit. As we all know, the film was relaunched in Indian theatres for a limited period, and as expected, it has done well at the Indian box office. It concluded its run on a rocking note, surpassing Titanic to emerge as the highest-grosser among Hollywood re-releases. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 7 days!

Reception among the audience

Ever since the announcement about the film’s re-release, fans of Christopher Nolan have been excited. The film was originally released in 2014 and is described as one of the best films from Hollywood. Over the years, it has built a loyal fan base, and since the film is known for its visuals and theatrical experience, fans have been enthusiastic about watching it on the big screen.

Apart from fans, even the neutral audience was excited about the big-screen experience, and as expected, they lapped up the opportunity. The Interstellar re-release opened on an impressive note, and even on weekdays, it remained strong. Overall, it earned a solid number.

Interstellar (re-release) at the Indian box office

As officially announced, Interstellar was re-released in theatres for just a week. It opened at 2.50 crores, followed by 3.50 crores* each on day 2 and day 3. So, in the opening weekend, the Hollywood classic earned 10 crores*. On day 4, there was a drop, but still, a good 1.90 crores* came in. On day 5, there was a steady trend as 1.70 crores* were amassed. On day 6 and day 7, the film earned 1.60 crores*.

In total, the re-release edition of Interstellar earned an impressive 16.80 crore* net at the Indian box office in 7 days. Inclusive of taxes, it equals 19.82 crore* gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown (net):

Day 1- 2.50 crores

Day 2- 3.75 crores*

Day 3- 3.75 crores*

Day 4- 1.90 crores*

Day 5- 1.70 crores*

Day 6- 1.60 crores*

Day 7- 1.60 crores*

Total- 16.80 crores*

Creates history!

With a gross of 19.82 crores*, Interstellar has created history. It surpassed Titanic’s rerun (18 crores) to emerge as the highest-grosser among Hollywood re-releases in India.

(* denotes estimated collection)

