Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava opened at the box office on a very promising note, and the film hinted at roaring numbers at the opening, with the highest morning occupancy in 2025. The film, in fact, has surpassed the best with a very high margin!

Beats Tanhaji’s Opening Occupancy

Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal’s film is based on the Maratha warrior Sambhaji, and it was obvious to compare it to another good Maratha warrior film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay Devgn’s film in 2020 opened with 22% occupancy with morning shows!

Chhaava Box Office Opening Occupancy

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has opened with almost 38.6% higher morning occupancy than Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji. In fact by 3 PM, the film has already earned 13 crore, very close to beating Tanhaji’s opening collection of 15 crore already!

Best Morning Occupancy Of 2025

Vicky Kaushal has registered the best morning occupancy of 2025, surpassing the best Badass Ravi Kumar, with a very high margin. Himesh Reshammiya’s film registered 13.9% occupancy with its morning shows.

Check out the occupancy for the morning shows registered by Hindi films in the year 2025.

Chhaava: 30.5%

Badass Ravi Kumar: 13.9%

Fateh: 10.6%

Sky Force: 10.26%

Game Changer: 9.10%

Emergency: 5.98%

Deva: 5.8%

Azaad: 5.7%

Loveyapa: 5.65%

For the unversed, Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar and stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Divya Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles. The film has already registered the biggest pre-sales of 2025 and is all set to open in the range of 25 – 27 crore at the box office.

