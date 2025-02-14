The Hindi-dubbed version of Game Changer, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, concluded its run on a fair note. In the past, we have seen how SS Rajamouli films have helped actors increase their reach in the Hindi market, and even Ram benefitted from the same. As RRR was a huge success, all eyes were on his next release. Though it couldn’t make it big at the Indian box office, it managed to secure a fair number on the board.

Halo effect of RRR

SS Rajamouli is among the most commercially viable directors at present. His name is enough to attract audiences to theatres. We saw the same when RRR was released in theatres. The Hindi version of the film minted a huge moolah of over 250 crore net collection. It also helped Ram Charan and Jr NTR increase their appeal and reach among the Hindi audience.

After the success of RRR, the halo effect was carried to Game Changer, which registered a good start of 8.64 crore net. However, with not-so-favorable word-of-mouth and reviews, it couldn’t keep the momentum intact. As a result, it ended its run much below the actual potential.

Game Changer (Hindi) at the Indian box office

Game Changer (Hindi) earned a reasonable total of 34.44 crores in the opening week, but thereafter, it slowed down. After keeping the scoreboard ticking for days, it has finally concluded its theatrical run. As per the final update, the film wrapped up its run at 37.47 crore net at the Indian box office. It’s a fair number, but compared to Ram Charan’s Hindi debut, it’s a much higher score.

For the unversed, Ram Charan made his Hindi debut with Zanjeer (2013). It was a huge disaster at the Indian box office and earned just 15 crore net in Hindi. Compared to this, Game Changer (Hindi) scored 149.80% higher collection.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Captain America: Brave New World Box Office Day 1 Prediction (India): Anthony Mackie Starrer To Earn Over 40% Less Than Its 9-Year-Old Predecessor!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News