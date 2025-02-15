Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has opened to a blinder at the Indian box office. Released amid a good buzz on the ground level, the magnum opus has surpassed everyone’s expectations and locked a 30 crore+ opening. Today, on day 2, the collection will be much higher; especially in Maharashtra, it will be an earth-shattering response. The reason behind this is an excellent advance booking at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Extra shows added

As we said in the prediction story, the Bollywood magnum opus opened to a terrific response in Maharashtra. The occupancy was impressive not just in big cities but even in other centers. At some locations, there were capacity issues. Considering it’s Saturday and the crowd will erupt in theatres, extra shows have been added. Late-night and early-morning shows are being added at selected locations to handle the occupancy.

Yesterday, Pune experienced capacity issues, with occupancy hitting a mind-blowing 95% in night shows. As a result, shows have been increased at several locations. Exhibitors added shows starting as early as 6 a.m. IST. Even late-night shows are being listed after 12 a.m. IST. The same picture is for Mumbai.

Chhaava is on a riot in national cinema chains!

While the response for the opening day was terrific, day 2 looks even bigger. It has been learned that Chhaava sold a whopping 1.70 lakh tickets through advance booking in PVR INOX. In Cinepolis, it sold 50K tickets. Overall, the Vicky Kaushal starrer sold a huge 2.20 lakh tickets in advance for today at national cinema chains.

In MovieMax, the film sold 25K tickets in advance. The day 2 advance booking at Miraj closed at an impressive 24K tickets. At Rajhans, it was above 10K, while at Movietime, it closed at 9K tickets.

So, it’s clear that on Saturday, Chhaava will unleash madness and be a complete beast at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

