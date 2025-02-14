Chhaava is the top opening Hindi film of 2025 at the box office and this is number is going to stay for quite some time. At least till Salman Khan arrives with Sikandar on Eid. Until then, Vicky Kaushal might own the throne for the best opening film of 2025!

Vicky Kaushal’s Best Opening

Interestingly, the Laxman Utekar film is the best opening film of Vicky Kaushal’s career. In fact, it is the first film of the actor’s career to cross the 10 crore mark on the opening day!

Chhaava Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, Friday, February 14, Chhaava earned 32 – 34 crore at the box office. This is also the biggest opening for a Valentine’s week film, surpassing Gully Boy’s 19.40 crore. Vicky’s period drama has earned almost 57% higher!

Top Opening Film Of 2025

Interestingly, the period drama based on the life of Maratha warrior Sambhaji Maharaj, helmed by Laxman Utekar, has registered more than 100% higher earnings than the previous best. Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force was the top opener of 2025, earning 15.30 crore at the box office.

5th Biggest Opener Since 2024!

Chhaava, in fact, has surpassed all the openings of 2024 except for four biggies – Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again and Pushpa 2. Except for these four Hindi films, Chhaava surpassed every single Hindi film, delivering the fifth-best opening of Hindi Cinema since 2024.

A 100 Crore Weekend On Cards?

Looking at the roaring numbers of the film, it would be interesting to see if Vicky Kaushal’s period drama hits the 100-crore mark at the box office over the weekend.

