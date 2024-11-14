It would be the deadliest of the wars that would be unleashed on December 2026 when Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor would arrive at the box office to battle against each other with their films! Vicky would be leading Maddock Films’ next biggie titled Mahavatar, which would be a story about the great warrior Parshuram!

Brahmastra 2 VS Mahavatar

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, as per the last update by Ayan Mukherji, is arriving in December 2026 with Brahmastra Part 2: Dev! So it would be a clash of titans at the box office with the two young-age superstars fighting out for the ultimate glory.

Ranbir Kapoor VS Vicky Kaushal

Interestingly, Ranbir and Vicky clashed at the box office in 2023 with Sam Bahadur and Animal, and we already know the result of that battle where Vicky Kaushal was crushed brutally by RK. However, Mahavatar might be the perfect title for Vicky to lead, as people would be excited to see him turn into Lord Parashuram!

2026 – Ranbir Kapoor & Vicky Kaushal’s Year

Nonetheless, 2026 might be written as RK & Vicky’s year at the box office. Both the superstars would come together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on Eid 2026 and there would be a box office explosion for sure. They would yet again elevate the number game arriving together on Christmas 2026 with separate films but complementing box office growth with their battle.

Who Will Win?

Meanwhile, we have three very strong reasons to feel Ranbir Kapoor might lose this battle against Vicky Kaushal.

The Josh Is Very High Sir!

Vicky Kaushal is a wounded lion right now who was supposed to turn Ashwatthama, but the film was written off since the producers, as per the rumors, felt Vicky is not a star big enough to lead such a big budget. He was prepping for the role when the shelving happened, and now, he would take this very personally to prove his mettle!

Ramayana<< Parshurama

While Ranbir Kapoor is playing Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which would be arriving the same year on Diwali, people would want to watch a mythological epic in which case – if that Ramayana falters, then they would want to watch something right, if that Ramayana works it would be the trickle-down effect!

Amar Kaushik’s Track Record

After the horror-comedy Universe’s success, Amar Kaushik was promoted to the category where things mostly do not go wrong. After working with Rajkummar Rao, he has his hands on Vicky Kaushal, and a great director and actor can work wonders. Plus, Vicky Kaushal already has to avenge Sam Bahadur’s downfall against Animal! It all makes sense!

Waiting For Christmas 2026 already!

