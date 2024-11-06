All hell broke loose when the internet, for the first time, witnessed Ranbir Kapoor‘s look as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi playing Devi Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. While the first schedule of the film was completed a few months ago, the pictures leaked from the set built up the anticipation for the film phenomenally. And now the film produced by Namit Malhotra finally has a release date!

The magnum opus that has been keeping everyone hooked has locked a release date, and the two parts of the film are arriving on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. While it might not be sooner than you think, it definitely would be more grand than whatever you must have imagined.

Taking to social media, Namit Malhotra unveiled a poster and shared, “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our ‘RAMAYANA’ for people across the world.”

Diwali Box Office To Explode

The film has been mounted on a huge budget of 825 crore and will explode at the Diwali box office, and if all goes well, it might earn more than the top 5 highest-grossing Diwali films in the Hindi Cinema. While Tiger 3 with 286 crore leads the list, Singham Again would soon join the list.

If not in the top 5, Ramayana would surely uproot Tiger 3 or Singham Again (if it surpasses Salman Khan’s Spy Universe film) as the highest-grossing Diwali film in Hindi cinema. The only question is which of them would earn more, part 1 releasing on Diwali 2026 or part 2 releasing on Diwali 2027.

Here are the highest-grossing Diwali films in Hindi Cinema currently. Singham Again currently stands at 153 crore in 5 days and will soon enter this list.

1. Tiger 3: 286 crore

2. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 207.40 crore

3. Housefull 4: 206 crore

4. Golmaal Again: 205.72 crore

5. Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crore

About Ramayana

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Kannada Superstar Yash, Ramayana stars the KGF actor as Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

