It was sometime around 2019 – 2020 when it came to public notice that a film based on Ramayana was being produced by Madhu Mantena. Over time, Allu Aravind and Prime Focus’s Namit Malhotra came along to bring one of India’s most important and biggest stories. When Ranbir Kapoor came on board as Lord Ram, it turned into Cinema’s delight.

However, despite being in the making since 2021, the film could only go on the floor in 2024, only to land in legal trouble as soon as it started. The film started shooting recently, and pictures of Ranbir and Sai Pallavi as Devi Sita and Lord Ram were leaked on the internet.

Now, one of the ex-producers of the film, Madhu Mantena, has threatened legal consequences over the intellectual property rights of the film and usage of the research material as he alleges that the payment decided to him was never fulfilled!

Now, Madhu Mantena has issued a public notice that says, “The members of the public are hereby informed and put to notice that Prime Focus Technologies Limited had pursuant to an Assignment Agreement entered into, with our client Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP in April 2024 sought to acquire the Intellectual Property Rights of our client in the Project Ramayana (being the script and material ‘Ramayana’ based on the epic) for an agreed consideration amount as per the terms of the Assignment Agreement. However, the assignment under this Assignment Agreement has not taken effect to date, as the payment required to be made by Prime Focus Technologies Limited for the assignment to take effect has not been made to our client.”

The notice further said, “Accordingly, the rights in Project Ramayana continue to vest in our client, and Prime Focus Technologies Limited has no right, title, or interest in it. The use/exploitation of the script or material or any rights of our client in Project Ramayana, by Prime Focus Technologies Limited in its upcoming film ‘Ramayana’ (being directed by Nitesh Tiwari) or by any person claiming through or under Prime Focus Technologies Limited or by any person claiming through or under Prime Focus Technologies Limited or by any other person enabling the same constitutes an infringement of our client’s copyright, for protection whereof, our client shall take the necessary steps as may be advised.”

What Does It Mean in Simple Language?

In simple language, this notice means that while Madhu Mantena made an exit from the Ranbir Kapoor – Sai Pallavi starrer film, which was being called Project Ramayana, he still has not been paid his share that belongs to the project. He did make an exit but against a sum promised by the other producer, Prime Focus. So ideally, the rights of all the material, right from the looks of the actors to the anecdotes and stories that might be used, lay with Madhu Mantena. If Namit Malhotra, the new producer, uses the material, then he might have to deal with Mantena in court!

Will The Other Producer, Yash, Step In?

Recently, it was announced that Kannada superstar Yash, who had previously played Ravana in the film, stepped out as an actor and joined hands with Namit Malhotra to produce the film since they had the same vision for the film. Now, it is to be seen if Yash steps in to rescue the Ramayana team from this legal soup.

Will Ramayana Sail Or Sink?

Now it is to be seen if Ramayana sails and comes out of this legal soup or if it will yet again get stalled. Interestingly, when the film was conceptualized, the earliest casting choice for Sita was said to be Deepika Padukone. Over time, it was said that Madhu Mantena could not bring together an ensemble for the film. The producer allegedly asserted that the actors were apprehensive about doing Ramayana after Adipurush’s debacle!

Currently, Ramayana is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Devi Sita, Sunny Deol as Bajrang Bali Hanuman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as Dashrath.

