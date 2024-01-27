Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari is all set to bring the epic saga Ramayana in an all-new form. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as ‘Lord Ram,’ Sai Pallavi as ‘Mother Sita’ and KFG’s Yash as ‘Raavan,’ the upcoming film has been making headlines for all the right reasons for quite some time. While a lot of names associated with the film surface every now and then, it was recently reported that Vijay Sethupathi has been approached to portray the role of Ravana’s brother, Vibhishana. Well, the latest one to make headlines for the same is Sunny Deol.

Since October last year, the Gadar 2 actor has been in the news for being approached to play Lord Hanuman in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. While not much was confirmed at that time, it was being said he was in talks with the makers and was negotiating the 45 crore deal. However, it looks like the deal has turned fruitful, and Sunny has said ‘yes.’ Scroll down for details!

According to the latest media report in Pinkvilla, after months of negotiating, Sunny Deol has agreed to play Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic saga featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Reportedly, the LoC actor is quite excited to play the part that will be forever remembered in the history of Indian Cinema. A source close to the development revealed that the veteran actor is all charged up to have gotten a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play Lord Hanuman.

The source states, “It’s a casting made in heaven, as Lord Hanuman stands for Strength, and who better than Sunny Deol in the present times to play the part with utmost conviction. While Ramayana: Part One features Sunny Deol in a guest appearance, the second and third part of the epic trilogy will have his complete presence. The makers are confident that after Dara Singh, it’s Sunny Deol who would be synonymous with Lord Hanuman in modern times.”

Reacting to social media debate on Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Deol’s age gap in the film as Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, the source calls his role a ‘legacy part’ and adds that the teams are unfazed by the social media chatter. It further reveals that Ranbir has the utmost respect for Sunny Deol, and the latter considers the Brahmastra actor to be one of the finest actors in Indian Cinema.

Well, there’s no update on whether Sunny Deol has negotiated his fees for the film or will he still be given a cheque for Rs 45 crore. Only time will tell.

Earlier media reports state that Ramayana is expected to go on the floors by March 2024, and Part 1 will be concluded by July. However, makers are required to take a long time fir the post-production of Ramayana.

