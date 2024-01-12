Since morning, Bollywood fans have been over the moon as there have been major updates about three big films, including Kalki 2898 AD, Raid 2, and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Bollywood kick-started the new year with Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, which stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film, which has hit the big screen this morning, is being lauded by one and all for its gripping plot, making the audience sit on the edge of their seats. Later this month, fans will also witness Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s camaraderie in Fighter, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Now, here’s an update about the three most-anticipated Bollywood films that everyone has been waiting for. This morning, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD and Raid 2 made an official announcement, and here are the latest rumors about Ramayana. Scroll down.

Kalki 2898 AD: Starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, the makers finally unveiled the official release date of the film along with a new poster featuring Prabhas. The larger-than-spectacle will hit the big screens on May 9, 2024. Announcing the same, the Tweet read, “The story that ended 6000 years ago. Begins May 9th, 2024. The future unfolds. #Kalki2898AD.” The first look poster sees Prabhas in his character wearing the gear. Co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Disha Patani and others, it is helmed by Nag Ashwin.

Raid 2: This morning, Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to share a collage of two photos that see the whole cast, including Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. In the film, Deshmukh will be the antagonist against Devgn. He captioned the photo, “Brothers by bond, rivals by choice. Welcome, Riteish.” T-series too shared the same photos and wrote alongside, “Get ready for a face-off! Riteish Deshmukh takes on the role of the antagonist in #Raid2. Welcome, @Riteishd. In cinemas on 15th November 2024!”

Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari is all set to bring the mythological story with his vision. Reportedly, the film will star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and South superstar Yash as Raavan. While a lot is already said and written about this film, the latest media report states that the film will go on the floors in March. The report further states that RK will begin shooting for the film on March 2, 2024, and heavy scenes and crucial dialogues will be shot in the March-May schedule, reports Box Office Worldwide.

