Ever since there was a buzz that Bollywood is gearing up for a Ramayana helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, casting speculations were being done at great lengths. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, various names cropped up for Sita. However, it was always Ranbir Kapoor as Ram. It was rumored that Hrithik Roshan would play Raavana in the film, but later, KGF superstar Yash was finalized as the lead.

Now, new details confirm that the film is indeed happening with the three actors gearing up to play the parts. While Ranbir Kapoor has been prepping up for his role as Ram, Sai Pallavi is getting ready to play Sita. In fact, the two actors will start shooting for their parts sooner than you expect.

A report in Pinkvilla says that Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will begin shooting for Ramayana: Part One in February 2024. The report also suggests that the first part of this trilogy will focus more on Ram and Sita’s story and lead up to Sita Haran, where Yash comes in.

The tabloid, quoted via a source close to the film, “Ranbir and Sai will start shooting for the film around the month of February 2024. The first part of the trilogy will focus more on Lord Ram and Sita, leading towards the conflict of Sita Haran. The duo will be shooting for the film from February till August 2024, before calling it a wrap for Ramayana: Part One.”

Since Yash will have an extended appearance in the film, he will join the team later. The source further revealed, “Yash has a rather extended appearance in Ramayana: Part One, however, his character will dominate the proceedings in the second part, which is set in Sri Lanka. He has allotted 15 days to shoot for Ramayana: Part One.”

Nitesh Tiwari, along with his team, is leaving no stone unturned to make sure he makes no mistakes with his version of the Ramayana. The film will be an elaborate retelling spread widely in three parts since it is a retelling of an Indian epic and needs proper attention.

His team is currently working extensively on the pre-production, and an Oscar-winning company has been hired to take care of the VFX. While audiences still have bad experiences etched in their memories with Om Raut’s version of Ramayana in Adipurush, starring Prabhas as Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Raavana, and Kriti Sanon as Sita, it would be interesting to see how Nitesh Tiwari presents the Indian epic with Ramayana: Part One.

