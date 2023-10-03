Bollywood films clashing at the box office are no big deal. Recently, we saw Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 having a massive face-off with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. By the year end, cine-goers will witness yet another massive clash between Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki with Salaar starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. Amid the ‘clash of titans’ (pun intended), filmmaker Rakesh Roshan’s old video talking about films with the same number of screens during the clash has gone viral.

The clip is from the time when Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil faced a clash with SRK’s Raees and Senior Roshan had expressed his disappointment for not getting the same number of screens as the Rahul Dholakia directorial. Here’s what he said.

Speaking to NDTV during Kaabil promotions, Rakesh Roshan said, “Be fair. Aap unko 50 de rahe hain hum bhi 50 dijiye. Unko kyu 60 de rahe hain? mujhe kyu 40 de rahe hain? Maine kya galti ki hain? Main 50 saal iss industry mein diye hain. Main 16 picturein banayi hai jisme se 16 ke 16 superhit pictures hain, 5 blockbusters hai. Mere zariye bhagwaan ne kitne gharon ko paala hai Roshan kiya hai aur ab iss umar mein jaake, iss stage pe aake, aap log mere paet pe laat maar rahe ho. Bahut buri baat hai.”

Rakesh Roshan added, “Main Khaali yehi chah raha hoon, be fair. Iss picture ka jo hona tha hogaya, aaienda ke liye clashes avoid karne ke liye, aap khade hoke kahiye ki ‘nahi, jo bhi badi badi do pictures aayengi, hum 50-50 karenge.” Aap dekhiyega do koi badi picturein nahi aayegi 2 saal. Kyuki ye favourism hota hai, isme log tayyar hojate hain. Aur woh pata nahi kis pressure se darte hain.” Watch the video below:

Soon after the video went viral, netizens spoke about Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki’s clash with Prabhas’ Salaar. One wrote, “Salaar and Dunki have the potential to be the biggest hits in their languages so clashing makes no sense even if Raees and Kaabil, Bajirao and Dilwale, Gadar and OMG2 etc clashed.”

While another said, “Both films were okayish in the end. I liked Kaabil slightly more though, mostly because it was a crisp thriller that wasn’t dragged too much, and I liked Hrithik’s performance as a blind man.”

